Omnia Family Wealth LLC Sells 1,391 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Omnia Family Wealth LLC reduced its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,391 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust comprises about 2.4% of Omnia Family Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Omnia Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $3,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 63.3% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $31.53 on Monday. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $30.78 and a one year high of $39.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.38.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

