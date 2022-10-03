Madison Wealth Partners Inc Buys 7,838 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Madison Wealth Partners Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 527,591 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,838 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises about 16.0% of Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Madison Wealth Partners Inc owned 0.11% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $25,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 767.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $44.47 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.09. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $44.39 and a 52-week high of $56.42.

