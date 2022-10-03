Madison Wealth Partners Inc Purchases 1,997 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Madison Wealth Partners Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 37.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,284 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 0.7% of Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,185,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,261,000 after buying an additional 344,832 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,942,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,707,000 after acquiring an additional 224,856 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,935,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,478,000 after acquiring an additional 27,942 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,377,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,504,000 after purchasing an additional 76,019 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,265,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,467,000 after purchasing an additional 99,864 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $135.16 on Monday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $135.05 and a twelve month high of $172.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.33.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

