Madison Wealth Partners Inc Boosts Holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Madison Wealth Partners Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,296 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,140 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF comprises 6.0% of Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Madison Wealth Partners Inc owned about 0.26% of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF worth $9,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Claro Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 14,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the period.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF stock opened at $41.44 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.72. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a 12-month low of $41.42 and a 12-month high of $63.11.

About Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

