Omnia Family Wealth LLC Has $488,000 Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Omnia Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,386 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Omnia Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 611,852 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $46,788,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 36.6% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.0% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 29,920 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,848 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 7,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target (up previously from $99.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.27.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMD opened at $63.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $102.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.83 and a 12-month high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.03). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 14.51%. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $81,831.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 276,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,490,596.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $277,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 161,232 shares in the company, valued at $14,896,224.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $81,831.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 276,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,490,596.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 161,518 shares of company stock worth $15,378,613. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.