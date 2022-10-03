Madison Wealth Partners Inc Buys 172 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Madison Wealth Partners Inc grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,344 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 1.2% of Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $213.95 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.88. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $213.19 and a 1 year high of $328.52.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

