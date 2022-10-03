Omnia Family Wealth LLC Has $31.18 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Omnia Family Wealth LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,473 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 23.0% of Omnia Family Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Omnia Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $31,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9,169.4% in the first quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,592,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,372,322,000 after acquiring an additional 10,477,874 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,485,812,000. Wealthsimple Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,014,158,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22,665.5% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,541,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 1,534,683 shares during the period. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10,988.9% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,462,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,093,000 after buying an additional 1,449,763 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $179.47 on Monday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $179.28 and a twelve month high of $244.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $201.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.21.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

