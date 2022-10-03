iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) is Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s 6th Largest Position

Madison Wealth Partners Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,373 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up approximately 5.5% of Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $8,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IJH. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,882,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,188,489,000 after purchasing an additional 226,404 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,141,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,153,944,000 after buying an additional 34,503 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,993,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,949,898,000 after buying an additional 753,260 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,350,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,972,494,000 after buying an additional 190,633 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,955,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,968,000 after acquiring an additional 43,958 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $219.26 on Monday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $217.39 and a 12-month high of $292.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.14.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

