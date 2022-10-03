Smoothy (SMTY) Achieves Market Capitalization of $148,682.00

Smoothy (SMTY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 3rd. One Smoothy coin can currently be bought for about $0.0112 or 0.00000058 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Smoothy has traded 10.2% lower against the dollar. Smoothy has a market capitalization of $148,682.00 and $187,720.00 worth of Smoothy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000317 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00009154 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010775 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069877 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10682549 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Smoothy Profile

Smoothy’s launch date was April 27th, 2021. Smoothy’s total supply is 13,249,163 coins. Smoothy’s official Twitter account is @smoothswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Smoothy is smoothy.finance/#/swap.

Smoothy Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Smoothy.finance is a novel single pool liquidity protocol specialized in same backed assets with low-cost zero-slippage swapping and maximize interest earning.”

