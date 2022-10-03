WePower (WPR) Price Hits $0.0052

WePower (WPR) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 3rd. One WePower coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges. WePower has a total market capitalization of $3.87 million and $340.00 worth of WePower was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, WePower has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WePower Profile

WePower launched on January 4th, 2018. WePower’s total supply is 745,248,183 coins. WePower’s official Twitter account is @WePowerN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WePower is wepower.com/wpr-token.html. The Reddit community for WePower is /r/WePowerNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling WePower

According to CryptoCompare, “WePower is a blockchain-based green energy trading platform. It connects energy buyers (households and investors) directly with the green energy producers and creates an opportunity to purchase energy upfront at below-market rates. WePower uses energy tokenization to standardize, simplify and open globally the currently existing energy investment ecosystem. Energy tokenization ensures liquidity and extends access to capital. Final consumers, investors, and energy market makers can buy energy for a reduced price. WePower is an ERC20 token on the Ethereum blockchain and it's the sole payment method of the WePower Network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WePower directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WePower should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WePower using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

