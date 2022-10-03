Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 7,517 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich trimmed its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 703,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,517 shares during the period. Estée Lauder Companies accounts for about 1.3% of Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $179,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,953,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,276,099,000 after buying an additional 1,969,898 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,946,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,708,541,000 after buying an additional 184,272 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 20.5% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,093,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,403,000 after buying an additional 525,319 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $858,734,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 4.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,301,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,650,000 after buying an additional 106,730 shares during the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies to $275.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $310.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $266.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $298.00 to $303.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $316.39.

Insider Activity

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Down 1.6 %

In related news, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.31, for a total transaction of $1,299,132.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,498,672.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.31, for a total transaction of $1,299,132.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,498,672.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 7,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.05, for a total value of $1,905,245.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,756.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,727 shares of company stock worth $10,591,510. Insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EL opened at $215.90 on Monday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $215.85 and a 52-week high of $374.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $255.94 and its 200-day moving average is $256.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $77.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.11, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.03.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 13.48%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 36.81%.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

See Also

