All Sports Hits 24-Hour Volume of $5.07 Million (SOC)

All Sports (SOC) traded up 5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 3rd. One All Sports coin can now be bought for about $0.0082 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, All Sports has traded 20.8% higher against the dollar. All Sports has a market cap of $12.33 million and $5.07 million worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005204 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,221.71 or 1.00032097 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00006987 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004836 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00053205 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002456 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00005458 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00063967 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00080595 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005203 BTC.

All Sports Profile

All Sports (SOC) is a coin. It launched on January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here. All Sports’ official website is www.allsportschain.com. All Sports’ official message board is medium.com/@allsports.

All Sports Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. With the increasing popularity of blockchain technology, All Sports public blockchain hopes to fill in the blank of blockchain application in sports industry through blockchain technology, which is a sun-rising industry all over the world. To create a decentralized, globalized, infiltrated into sports industry chain, shared by both parties and value co-created. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. Telegram | Medium Whitepaper “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as All Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire All Sports should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy All Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

