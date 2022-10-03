Madison Wealth Partners Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV)

Madison Wealth Partners Inc lowered its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,811 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Partners Inc owned 0.05% of iShares Morningstar Value ETF worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 109.6% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 86,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,023,000 after acquiring an additional 45,252 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $849,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000.

iShares Morningstar Value ETF Stock Performance

ILCV stock opened at $56.47 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.78 and its 200 day moving average is $63.93. iShares Morningstar Value ETF has a 1-year low of $56.46 and a 1-year high of $71.04.

