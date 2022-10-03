SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Shares Sold by Madison Wealth Partners Inc

Madison Wealth Partners Inc decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 347 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 87.1% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JNK opened at $87.85 on Monday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $87.42 and a 1 year high of $109.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.35.

About SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.