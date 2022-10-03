Madison Wealth Partners Inc Purchases 993 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Madison Wealth Partners Inc increased its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 45.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HDV. Cowa LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9,674.3% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,820,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,084,000 after buying an additional 3,781,606 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3,651.8% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,190,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $320,451,000 after acquiring an additional 3,105,744 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,604,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $385,329,000 after purchasing an additional 804,689 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 332.9% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 878,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $93,919,000 after purchasing an additional 675,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,135,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

HDV stock opened at $91.29 on Monday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $91.24 and a twelve month high of $110.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $101.33 and its 200-day moving average is $103.56.

