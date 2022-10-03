Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Lowers Stock Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich decreased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,057,215 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 12,756 shares during the period. Cadence Design Systems makes up approximately 1.1% of Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $158,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,001 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,638 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,082,000 after buying an additional 8,459 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 70.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 20,958 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,906,000 after acquiring an additional 8,692 shares in the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CDNS has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cadence Design Systems Stock Down 0.8 %

In other Cadence Design Systems news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.42, for a total value of $9,621,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 608,023 shares in the company, valued at $116,995,785.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Mark Adams sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.98, for a total value of $977,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,859,112.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.42, for a total value of $9,621,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 608,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,995,785.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 379,728 shares of company stock valued at $66,196,394 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

CDNS stock opened at $163.43 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $176.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.29. The company has a market capitalization of $44.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.15. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.32 and a 52 week high of $194.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The software maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $858.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.01 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.61% and a return on equity of 32.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cadence Design Systems

(Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.