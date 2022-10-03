Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 2,583 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich decreased its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,353,001 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,583 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up approximately 2.4% of Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Danaher were worth $343,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in Danaher during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new stake in Danaher in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

DHR stock opened at $258.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $281.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $269.69. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $233.71 and a 12 month high of $331.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.89 billion, a PE ratio of 30.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.87.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 20.61%. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 11.78%.

In other news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,739 shares in the company, valued at $23,921,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total transaction of $3,253,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,171,529.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,921,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,906 shares of company stock worth $11,823,179. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen dropped their target price on Danaher to $340.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Barclays raised their target price on Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $319.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.75.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

