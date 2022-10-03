Madison Wealth Partners Inc Boosts Position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

Madison Wealth Partners Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Get Rating) by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,335 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ILCG. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 184.8% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 44.1% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:ILCG opened at $48.26 on Monday. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $47.78 and a 12-month high of $73.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.46.

