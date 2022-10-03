Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Buys 677,965 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 30.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,896,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 677,965 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 2.1% of Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $296,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEF. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

IEF opened at $95.99 on Monday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $94.51 and a one year high of $116.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.51.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.179 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

