Madison Wealth Partners Inc Takes $261,000 Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Madison Wealth Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 575.4% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Cassaday & Co Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFA stock opened at $56.01 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $55.22 and a 1-year high of $82.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.37 and a 200-day moving average of $65.83.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

