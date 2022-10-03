SHPING (SHPING) Price Hits $0.0075

SHPING (SHPING) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 3rd. SHPING has a total market cap of $13.40 million and $192,590.00 worth of SHPING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SHPING has traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar. One SHPING coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005204 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,221.71 or 1.00032097 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00006987 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004836 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00053205 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002456 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00005458 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00063967 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00080595 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005203 BTC.

SHPING Profile

SHPING (SHPING) is a coin. SHPING’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,782,433,624 coins. SHPING’s official website is www.shping.com. The Reddit community for SHPING is /r/ShpingCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SHPING’s official Twitter account is @shpingapp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SHPING

According to CryptoCompare, “Shping platform is an innovative self-service shopper marketing system based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will allow shoppers to scan products bar codes and access to the product information, check for authenticity, product recall status, and product reviews contributed by other Shping users. Furthermore, the Shping platform enables brands and retailers to channel their marketing budgets into rewarding the consumer directly for their attention and engagement. “

