Madison Wealth Partners Inc Sells 636 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM)

Madison Wealth Partners Inc lessened its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 636 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of QQQM stock opened at $109.95 on Monday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $109.86 and a twelve month high of $167.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.49.

