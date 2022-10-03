Madison Wealth Partners Inc Sells 636 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM)

Madison Wealth Partners Inc lessened its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 636 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000.
Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Performance
Shares of QQQM stock opened at $109.95 on Monday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $109.86 and a twelve month high of $167.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.49.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM)
- Archer Daniels Midland: Dividend Hero With 49 Years Of Increases
- Will Fully Autonomous Tractors Make Deere the Tesla of Farming?
- Magna International is Your Auto and EV One-Stop Shop Stock
- Is the Bond Market Signaling a Market Bottom?
- EV Battery Maker Freyr Set For Major Global Expansion
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.