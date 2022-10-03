5,860 Shares in Hartford Short Duration ETF (BATS:HSRT) Bought by Madison Wealth Partners Inc

Madison Wealth Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Hartford Short Duration ETF (BATS:HSRT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. lifted its position in Hartford Short Duration ETF by 264.7% in the first quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 602,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,605,000 after acquiring an additional 437,014 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Hartford Short Duration ETF by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,093,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,318,000 after buying an additional 185,465 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hartford Short Duration ETF by 85.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after acquiring an additional 50,717 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Hartford Short Duration ETF by 38.9% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 175,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,884,000 after acquiring an additional 49,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hartford Short Duration ETF by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 131,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,350,000 after acquiring an additional 29,005 shares during the period.
Hartford Short Duration ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
HSRT opened at $37.47 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.23 and its 200 day moving average is $38.50.
