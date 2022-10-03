Capital Investment Counsel Inc Purchases 90 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,395 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 330.5% during the fourth quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 2,613 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 685,832 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $262,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 98,831 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $37,808,000 after purchasing an additional 36,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. Institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GS. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $415.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $410.79.

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $293.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $277.84 and a 12-month high of $426.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $330.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $319.16. The company has a market capitalization of $100.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.63, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.35.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.99 by $0.74. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The company had revenue of $11.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $15.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 34.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 26th were paid a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.61%.

In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 78,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $2,110,318.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 439,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,862,251.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 78,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $2,110,318.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 439,180 shares in the company, valued at $11,862,251.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total value of $2,788,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now owns 13,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,791,781.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 793,689 shares of company stock valued at $23,413,742. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

