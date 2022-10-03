Susan G. Kim Sells 12,968 Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Stock

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) insider Susan G. Kim sold 12,968 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.61, for a total transaction of $72,750.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 163,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $917,167.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Pacific Biosciences of California Price Performance

Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock opened at $5.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 11.07 and a current ratio of 11.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.20. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a one year low of $3.85 and a one year high of $31.10.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.34). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 147.39% and a negative return on equity of 35.76%. The company had revenue of $35.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on PACB. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $7.50 to $6.00 in a report on Sunday, August 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pacific Biosciences of California has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,945,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $181,499,000 after purchasing an additional 90,216 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 14,345,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,407,000 after buying an additional 324,280 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,345,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,968,000 after buying an additional 324,280 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,781,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $116,315,000 after buying an additional 675,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,284,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,456,000 after buying an additional 4,179,997 shares during the period.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

