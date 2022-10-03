Capital Investment Counsel Inc Increases Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 162.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $99,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 121,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,348,000 after acquiring an additional 39,827 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.8% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 2,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 19.4% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 154,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,840,000 after purchasing an additional 25,127 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $9,774,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 87.3% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,865,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,764,000 after buying an additional 2,267,966 shares during the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $96.34 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.34. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $95.38 and a 12-month high of $115.50.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

