Capital Investment Counsel Inc Trims Position in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc lowered its position in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,035 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Fluor were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Fluor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,517,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluor during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,868,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fluor by 951.3% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 638,128 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,807,000 after purchasing an additional 577,428 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fluor by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,937,750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $485,943,000 after purchasing an additional 571,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impala Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fluor in the fourth quarter worth about $11,952,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FLR shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 price objective on Fluor in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Fluor from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.25.

NYSE:FLR opened at $24.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.41. Fluor Co. has a 1 year low of $15.71 and a 1 year high of $31.32.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.18). Fluor had a positive return on equity of 9.11% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fluor Co. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

