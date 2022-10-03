Capital Investment Counsel Inc Sells 390 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc cut its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 12,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 29,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,826,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 3,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 11,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $107.22 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $120.56 and its 200 day moving average is $122.88. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $107.00 and a one year high of $133.33.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $1.346 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $5.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. This is an increase from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87.

(Get Rating)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.