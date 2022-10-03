Capital Investment Counsel Inc Sells 886 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 886 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 3,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IWR opened at $62.15 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.57. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $61.78 and a 1 year high of $85.54.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

