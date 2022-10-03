Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Purchased by Capital Investment Counsel Inc

Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $254,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $581.53, for a total transaction of $639,683.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,423,575.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $581.53, for a total transaction of $639,683.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,423,575.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Neil Stahl sold 23,782 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $612.61, for a total transaction of $14,569,091.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,795 shares in the company, valued at $32,342,744.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,640 shares of company stock valued at $34,832,158 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $735.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Evercore ISI set a $635.00 price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $757.00 to $788.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $625.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $746.33.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $688.87 on Monday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $538.01 and a fifty-two week high of $754.67. The company has a market capitalization of $75.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $637.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $643.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a current ratio of 5.12.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.53 by $1.24. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 36.17% and a net margin of 39.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $27.97 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 36.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

