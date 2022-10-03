The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Holdings Trimmed by Autus Asset Management LLC

Autus Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in Clorox during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox during the second quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Clorox from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Clorox from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Clorox from $127.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $130.67.

Clorox Stock Performance

Shares of CLX stock opened at $128.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.51, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $120.50 and a fifty-two week high of $186.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $143.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.94.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 87.12%. Analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 25th. Clorox’s payout ratio is 126.88%.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Featured Articles

