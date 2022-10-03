Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Has $1.81 Million Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,806 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Target were worth $1,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 8.2% during the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 3,476 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Target by 6.3% during the second quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,378 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA grew its holdings in Target by 114.7% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 5,733 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 7,697 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 220.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 612 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TGT shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Target from $255.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Tigress Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $320.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Target to $203.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Target from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Target to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.67.

Target Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of Target stock opened at $148.39 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.01. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $137.16 and a 52-week high of $268.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.95.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.32). Target had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 35.15%. The business had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Target’s payout ratio is 49.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at $19,660,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Target

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

