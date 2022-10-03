SNS Financial Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

SNS Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in General Mills by 1,160.6% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 75.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on General Mills from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on General Mills from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on General Mills from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on General Mills from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.83.

General Mills Stock Performance

GIS opened at $76.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.31. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.90 and a 52-week high of $81.24.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. General Mills had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 23.87%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Mills

In related news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 37,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,031,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,358,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Dana M. Mcnabb sold 10,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total transaction of $837,226.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,565.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 37,895 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,031,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 279,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,358,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,661 shares of company stock worth $6,264,763 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

About General Mills

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.