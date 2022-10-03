Capital Investment Counsel Inc Buys 7,200 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Stock Down 1.0 %

Fortinet stock opened at $49.13 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.37 and a twelve month high of $74.35. The company has a market capitalization of $38.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.15.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Fortinet had a return on equity of 128.66% and a net margin of 17.66%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on FTNT. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Fortinet to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Fortinet from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Fortinet to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Fortinet from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.96.

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 39,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total value of $1,994,480.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,638.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 8,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $501,310.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,772,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,805,381,356.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 39,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total value of $1,994,480.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,541 shares in the company, valued at $229,638.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,207 shares of company stock worth $2,839,577. 18.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

