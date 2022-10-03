Altium Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,533 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Zoetis by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 32,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,927,000 after purchasing an additional 3,449 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth about $271,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Zoetis by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth about $295,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 4,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 9,689 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,744,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,153,740. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $55,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,743 shares in the company, valued at $7,153,740. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 9,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,744,020.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,153,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,167 shares of company stock valued at $2,190,623. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zoetis Stock Performance

Shares of ZTS opened at $148.29 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $164.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $69.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.76. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $147.77 and a 52-week high of $249.27.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 49.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.00.

Zoetis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Stories

