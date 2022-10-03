Altium Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,281 shares during the quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PLD. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the first quarter worth $132,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 87.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,270,000 after purchasing an additional 9,467 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 1.1% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 18,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 2.1% during the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 4,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter worth $1,780,000. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Prologis from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Prologis from $190.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Prologis from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Prologis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.79.

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $101.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.88. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.73 and a 1-year high of $174.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $124.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 75.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.20%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

