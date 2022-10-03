Altium Wealth Management LLC Has $1.10 Million Stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. McLean Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of AON by 4.4% during the first quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of AON by 18.5% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Trust Services raised its holdings in shares of AON by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 3,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of AON by 2.1% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of AON by 2.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

Insider Transactions at AON

In related news, Director Byron Spruell bought 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $291.72 per share, with a total value of $116,688.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $800,187.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 111 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $32,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 15,129 shares in the company, valued at $4,387,410. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Byron Spruell purchased 400 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $291.72 per share, with a total value of $116,688.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $800,187.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AON Price Performance

AON has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $301.00 target price for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $294.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of AON from $316.00 to $296.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of AON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $302.82.

Shares of NYSE:AON opened at $267.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Aon plc has a one year low of $246.21 and a one year high of $341.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $285.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $287.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.43, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.87.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. AON had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 204.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AON Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is 32.14%.

AON Profile

(Get Rating)

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.