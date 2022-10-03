Altium Wealth Management LLC Buys 422 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,087 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 9,132 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.3% in the first quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 3,370 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 4.0% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,945 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.5% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 15,747 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.8% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 10,092 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen set a $185.00 price target on QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Edward Jones raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.29.

Shares of QCOM opened at $112.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.87. The stock has a market cap of $126.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.28. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $112.92 and a 52 week high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.08. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 95.77% and a net margin of 30.52%. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.57%.

In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $263,646.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,009.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

