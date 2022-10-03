Truist Financial Corp Has $70.68 Million Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Truist Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,138,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,050 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.08% of Mondelez International worth $70,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stack Financial Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.8% during the first quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 346,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,736,000 after buying an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Sarl lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 83,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,237,000 after buying an additional 3,809 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 5.2% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 115.2% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 8,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 4,705 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 7.1% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 15,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mondelez International stock opened at $54.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $75.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.55. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.72 and a 52 week high of $69.47.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 12.93%. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 56.00%.

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Mondelez International to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Mondelez International to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.85.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

