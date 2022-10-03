TruWealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,624 Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

TruWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of J. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 1,162.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 866,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,449,000 after acquiring an additional 798,125 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,814,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,352,000 after buying an additional 641,965 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,439,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,179,000 after buying an additional 589,091 shares during the period. Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. acquired a new stake in Jacobs Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $58,590,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 98.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 823,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,536,000 after buying an additional 409,597 shares during the period. 86.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Jacobs Solutions stock opened at $108.49 on Monday. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.76 and a 12-month high of $150.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.47, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $124.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.86.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.06. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 3.16%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. Jacobs Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 25.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

J has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $159.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.57.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

Jacob Solutions, Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in three segments, Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

