LVW Advisors LLC Purchases 168 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

LVW Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,082 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,873,879,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in PayPal by 410.9% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 7,060,926 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $816,596,000 after acquiring an additional 5,678,823 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,911,679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,493,236,000 after acquiring an additional 5,438,958 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 122.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $720,555,000 after acquiring an additional 3,424,122 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in PayPal by 167.6% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,872,654 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $563,522,000 after acquiring an additional 3,051,934 shares during the period. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PYPL opened at $86.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $99.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.88. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $273.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. On average, equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PYPL. Susquehanna Bancshares cut PayPal to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on PayPal from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on PayPal from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Bank of America upgraded PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $114.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on PayPal from $140.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.23.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $2,131,595.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,770,542. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

