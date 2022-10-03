Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) by 81.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,333 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 28,637 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $484,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Baxter International by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 13,150 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 4,999 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Baxter International by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 57,275 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,916,000 after buying an additional 8,424 shares during the last quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Tobam grew its position in shares of Baxter International by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 45,273 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,886,000 after buying an additional 17,443 shares during the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BAX. Cowen cut their price objective on Baxter International from $95.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Baxter International from $82.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Baxter International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (down from $70.00) on shares of Baxter International in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Baxter International from $90.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.69.

BAX stock opened at $53.86 on Monday. Baxter International Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.78 and a 1-year high of $89.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.60.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.87. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 7.12%. The company’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.00%.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

