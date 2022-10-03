Coastline Trust Co Invests $561,000 in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Coastline Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 10,177 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DVN. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Devon Energy by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 238,868 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,522,000 after purchasing an additional 30,478 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Devon Energy by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 57,995 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in Devon Energy by 102.2% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 806,392 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $35,522,000 after purchasing an additional 407,500 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $424,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 471,654 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $20,776,000 after acquiring an additional 52,496 shares during the last quarter. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

DVN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

Devon Energy Price Performance

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,537 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total transaction of $242,956.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 270,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,472,904.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DVN opened at $60.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $39.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.42. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $35.55 and a 12-month high of $79.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.47.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 48.58%. The company’s revenue was up 132.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.76%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.