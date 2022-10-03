Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,011,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,011 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.36% of Global Payments worth $111,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,161,000 after acquiring an additional 13,172 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 113.5% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 36,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,992,000 after acquiring an additional 19,636 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 117,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,893,000 after acquiring an additional 41,556 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 119.4% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 98,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,379,000 after acquiring an additional 53,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. 85.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Insider Transactions at Global Payments

In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $466,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,827,768.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Global Payments Stock Down 1.4 %

GPN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $190.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Global Payments from $222.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Global Payments from $197.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Global Payments from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $123.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.04.

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $108.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $29.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 600.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $126.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Global Payments Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.52 and a 1-year high of $163.03.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 0.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 8.99 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, August 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 555.59%.

About Global Payments

(Get Rating)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.