Truist Financial Corp Lowers Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 973,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273,689 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $77,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWP. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 77.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,317,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,441,000 after buying an additional 573,921 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 43.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,331,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,779,000 after buying an additional 402,511 shares during the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $42,062,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $18,570,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 28.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 787,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,154,000 after purchasing an additional 173,478 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of IWP stock opened at $78.43 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.59. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $74.75 and a 12-month high of $123.45.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.