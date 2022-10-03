Truist Financial Corp Acquires 2,412 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 243,147 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $118,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 44 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 79.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Stock Down 1.4 %

AVGO stock opened at $444.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $443.64 and a 12 month high of $677.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $515.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $541.91.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 63.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 70.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on AVGO. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $675.33.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.