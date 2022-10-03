Capital Investment Counsel Inc Sells 655 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc decreased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,355 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 655 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $2,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $371,684,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,822,222 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,230,541,000 after buying an additional 2,911,384 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,751,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,585,537,000 after buying an additional 2,719,081 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 76.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,229,343 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $234,118,000 after buying an additional 2,263,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 114.3% during the first quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 2,360,003 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $105,657,000 after buying an additional 1,258,605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on WBA. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.75.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $31.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $27.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.70 and its 200 day moving average is $40.58. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.23 and a 52-week high of $55.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $32.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.23 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $0.48 dividend. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.11%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.97%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Further Reading

