Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Counsel Inc

Capital Investment Counsel Inc decreased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,118 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $2,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SWKS. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 1,750.0% during the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1,845.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 119.0% during the 1st quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Skyworks Solutions

In other news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 5,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total transaction of $657,619.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,137,193.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Trading Down 4.5 %

SWKS opened at $85.27 on Monday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $85.18 and a one year high of $174.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $103.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.43% and a net margin of 24.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were given a $0.62 dividend. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 31.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on SWKS. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Skyworks Solutions to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Mizuho cut their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. UBS Group cut their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $133.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Skyworks Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.29.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

