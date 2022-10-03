Capital Investment Counsel Inc Purchases 740 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,018 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 740 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1,526.4% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 80,407 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,708,000 after buying an additional 75,463 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Truist Financial by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 32,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP boosted its position in Truist Financial by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 19,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 11,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartist Inc. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Chartist Inc. CA now owns 3,873 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Truist Financial from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Compass Point lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Truist Financial from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Truist Financial to $61.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.83.

Truist Financial Stock Down 1.0 %

TFC opened at $43.54 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $42.56 and a twelve month high of $68.95. The firm has a market cap of $57.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.09.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.25% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The business had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. This is a positive change from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Truist Financial news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total transaction of $6,813,714.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 862,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,214,550.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

