Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 39,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of COWZ stock opened at $41.02 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.80.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.